Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 962.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 632,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 143,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 573,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 665,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $20.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,136. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.