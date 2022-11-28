Wojak Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $190.84 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $190.84 million and approximately $18,908.22 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.02 or 0.07361011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00486316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.97 or 0.29580022 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

