Wojak Finance Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $191.81 million and $6,887.38 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

