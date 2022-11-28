Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,484 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

