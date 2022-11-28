Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nucor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 796,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,181,000 after acquiring an additional 252,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

