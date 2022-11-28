Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,710,000 after purchasing an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 179,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

