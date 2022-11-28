Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,738 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,353. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

