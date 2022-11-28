Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 209,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

