Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 1.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

