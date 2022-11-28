Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.60. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

