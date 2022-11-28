Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $440.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.35.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.