Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE BA traded down $4.48 on Monday, reaching $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 117,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,211. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

