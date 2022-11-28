Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

