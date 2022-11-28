WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $41.05 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.05 million and $695,118.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00441382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00032253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00017893 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001193 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

