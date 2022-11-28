Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 399 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

OEF stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $178.52. 2,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,261. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.