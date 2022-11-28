Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 3,282 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

