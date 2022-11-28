Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 25,586 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

