Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 110,871 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 2.47% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $41,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,242. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.381 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

