Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 3,076 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.5% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.34. 66,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,793. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

