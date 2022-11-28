Westchester Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2,215.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 395,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

