Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Raised by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 8,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

