WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $96.73 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 73.1% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002440 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $96.73 million and $70.63 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00484542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.60 or 0.29468634 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,036,938,343 coins and its circulating supply is 244,288,765 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,055,882,690 with 244,277,876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.3760567 USD and is down -14.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $70,789,730.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.