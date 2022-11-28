Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,037,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

