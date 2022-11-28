Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.59 Billion Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,588,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Down 1.4 %

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $727.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,983. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $934.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.