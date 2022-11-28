Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,470,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.65% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,426,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. 258,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,012,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

