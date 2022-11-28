Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,443,746 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.98% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,180,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.29. 16,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

