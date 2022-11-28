WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,197,393 shares during the period. ResMed makes up 4.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.39% of ResMed worth $1,366,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 1.5 %

ResMed stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,389. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.64.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.