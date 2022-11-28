WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 585,151 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $350,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

ODFL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.22. 9,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

