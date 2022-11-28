Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

