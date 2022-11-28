Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.02

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

