Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.77. 187,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

