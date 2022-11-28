Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $846,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

