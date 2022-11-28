Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.17. 72,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.