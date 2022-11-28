Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,501 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.78. 17,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,109. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.