Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.84. The stock had a trading volume of 617,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

