Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $725,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.43. 8,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

