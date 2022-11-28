Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Gartner accounts for 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $346.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.32 and its 200 day moving average is $280.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,633. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

