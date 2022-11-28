Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 2,537 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE RHI traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $76.30. 5,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

