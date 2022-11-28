Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,324. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

