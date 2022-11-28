VVS Finance (VVS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.07 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $106.07 million and $581,071.07 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,493,689,937,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,182,660,078,617 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

