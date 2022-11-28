VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VPRB remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,578. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

About VPR Brands

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.