VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRBGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VPRB remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,578. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

