VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 70,329 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of VMware worth $96,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 539.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE VMW traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $118.37. 14,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.