VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. VMware comprises 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.07% of VMware worth $3,195,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,665. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

