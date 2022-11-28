Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 5,041 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIG stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.11. 36,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

