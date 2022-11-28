Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 25,820 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. 4,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,359. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

