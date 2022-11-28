Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,016 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,211,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.42. 2,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

