Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 158.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 59,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.45. 72,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,464. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $130.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

