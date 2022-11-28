Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 127,754 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 2.39% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

