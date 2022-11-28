VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,715 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 0.8% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $862,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in VICI Properties by 50.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 68,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 88.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 196,562 shares in the last quarter.

VICI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. 3,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,868. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

