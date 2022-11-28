Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDCVF. HSBC downgraded shares of Vicat from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vicat from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Vicat from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of SDCVF remained flat at $20.65 during trading hours on Monday. Vicat has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

